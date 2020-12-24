Afrobeat singer and leader of the Movement of the People, Seun Kuti, has been released by the Lagos State Police Command after obtaining his statement and conducting a search on his residence.

This was contained in a report by the lead counsel of Kuti’s legal team, Adesina Ogunlana, on his Facebook page.

Ogunlana wrote: “Our party of Seun, four lawyers (Ogunlana, Matti, Ademiluyi and Quadri) and three friends arrived the Police Headquarters, Lagos 10:00am.

“Hakeem Odumosu, the CP we were scheduled to interact with, was not around, said to be off to an important occasion. He would not come back to the office until about 4:30pm.

“We met first with an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sola Oketunji who conducted the main interview of Seun on allegations that he pulled out a gun and shooting sporadically into the street in attempt to murder. He was assisted by the head of the Homicide Section, SCIB, PANTI, YABA, a serious, fastidious looking Chief Superintendent of Police.

“Oketunji was professionally friendly and purposeful. He obtained SK’s statement and very discreetly moved us to Seun’s place for a search. We were shown a search warrant before the search was conducted. No weapon or anything untoward was found and we left, for the Police Headquarters.

“The amiable Oketunji appeared visibly impressed with Sk’s big head dog, on sentinel duty. The wait for the CP continued until almost 5:00pm. When the gentleman came up, he conducted a short interview of SK, laced with avuncular counselling and ordered his release on bail on self recognizance.

“Investigation continues.”

The Street Journal had reported that foremost human rights activist and legal practitioner, Ayo Ademiluyi, had called for the immediate withdrawal of the policemen who laied siege at the residence of Seun on the orders of the Lagos State Police Command.

This was as a result of Seun Kuti firing a gun at a party at Ikeja on the 12th of December because car owners parked indiscriminately on Osiyemi Street off Allen Avenue where he lives, blocking his home entrance.

He urged the Inspection-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to as a matter of urgency withdraw the about 30 policemen laying siege to the residence since Friday morning.