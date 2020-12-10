The police in Ogun on Thursday advised the youth to desist from cultism and other vices to avoid distracting themselves from actualising their dreams.

The Sango-Ota Area Police Commander, ACP Monday Agbonika, made the appeal at the 2020 Valedictory Service/Prize-Giving Ceremony for outgoing (SS3) students of Adedokun International School in Ijoko, Ogun.

Agbonika, who was represented by CSP Ellah Jeffrey, said that the appeal had become necessary due to increasing cultism and other vices.

“The police implore you not to allow anybody to deceive you to join any bad gang; cultism will prevent you from actualising your future goals,” he said.

Agbonika said that the area command would be going to schools to sensitise students about the dangers cultism.

The commander advised the youth to be disciplined and protect the good reputation of their parents.

He urged to parents to properly guide their children to make the society better.

Earlier, the guest speaker, Mrs Blessing Vincent, said that a family’s good name was an asset that should not be toyed with.

Vincent advised the youth to be focused and hardworking so as to achieve set goals.

She called on parents to expose school leavers to vocational skills to complement their formal education. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria