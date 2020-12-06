File photo of a Police patrol van.

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed in Sanyinna area of Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State during a gun battle with the police.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje disclosed this on Saturday during a press conference at the command’s headquarters.

He explained that been an upsurge in kidnap for ransom and pockets of robbery in the state with one of the recent robbery cases leading to the death of one person.

“We have been trailing them. Last two weeks, there was a case in Sanyinna whereby the military and other security agencies went to that forest but they couldn’t penetrate because that place requires a tactical operation,” he said.

According to the police boss, one of the suspects in the robbery that claimed the life of a victim two weeks ago in Tamaje area of the state have been arrested.

Four robbery suspects and eight other persons suspected to be kidnappers were also arrested and three AK-47 and a rifle with live ammunition were recovered.