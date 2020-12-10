The police in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria, have confirmed that one of their officers shot dead a commercial tricycle (keke) rider in Port Harcourt, Thursday morning.

The youth and keke riders, angry over the incident, are rampaging through the area where the shooting took place.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnami Omoni, said the officer, “who went on his own frolicking”, has been arrested and detained.

“He is facing trial almost immediately to serve as a deterrent to others,” said Mr Omoni who added that he was yet to get detail of the incident.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the victim was killed for refusing to give a N100 bribe to the officer.

The paper published a video of the victim lying in a pool of blood, with two persons kneeling and crying over the body.

The police spokesperson, Mr Omoni, said the police are trying to control the rampage that broke out as a result of the incident.