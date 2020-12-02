Maina

Following the arrest of the erstwhile chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting his extradition to enable him to face trial in a pending suit against him.

Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested on the night of November 30, 2020, through collaborative efforts of the police, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterpart.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who made the revelation in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said Maina is currently in a detention facility in the Niger Republic.

