Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Monday night arrested a fake Air Force Captain, who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by posing as a Nigerian Air Force officer.

The police also rescued 12 kidnap victims in Gatakawa village, Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The Spokesman of the Katsina State Command, Superintendent Gambo Isa told newsmen through a Press release made available in Katsina, that the arrest of the fake captain was based on credible intelligence

He said’’ the Command succeeded in arresting one Khamis Abdullahi, of W02 Quarters, NDA, Kaduna, a notorious fraudster and a thief who specializes in defrauding and stealing from unsuspecting members of the public, using fake bank transfer alert and similar other tricks’’.

‘’ Nemesis caught up with the hoodlum when he dressed in Nigerian Air force Uniform, bearing the name K. Abdullahi with Captain rank, approached one Muhammadu Isah Girka, a car dealer in Alfrah Motors LTD, IBB Way, Katsina and introduced himself as Air Force Captain who returned from the United Kingdom and posted to Katsina on special duty as a Pilot’’.

‘’ He demanded to buy a motor vehicle, Toyota Corolla S, 2016 Model, blue in color, valued at N5,4m, from the car stand and promised to come later and pay for the vehicle.’’

Gambo further disclosed that the fake captain subsequently invited the car dealer to meet him at the Bank and collect his money for the vehicle and that in the process he deceitfully filled a bank transfer teller for the amount, stamped it with his fabricated fake stamp, and asked the victim to sign.

The criminal later created a fake bank alert of the said amount and showed it to the victim who believes it to be true and genuine and later proceeded to Alfra Motors and took to an unknown destination.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was accosted with the stolen vehicle at Hunkuyi Junction, along Danja to Zaria and was arrested and has since confessed to committing the crime

The Command also announced the rescue of 12 kidnap victims in Gatakawa village, Kankara local government area of Katsina State following an operation led by the Divisional Police Officer, of DPO, Kankara Division, under ‘Operation Puff Adder’ to based on a tip-off