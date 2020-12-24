By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The police in Kano State have nabbed a 30-year old Gambo Yakubu of Brigade Quarters, Kano, for impersonating Super Eagles Captain Ahmad Musa.

Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the suspect, posing as Musa, had defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, of huge sums of money before he was arrested.

“The suspect, a former worker at the Brigade Quarters Sport Centre, used to present himself as the captain of Super Eagles (Ahmed Musa).

“He forged documents bearing the name Ahmed Musa and defrauded innocent members of the public,” he said.

Haruna said that a complaint was lodged by the Manager of Ahmed Musa Sport Centre, Musa Muhammad.

Upon receiving the complaint, Haruna said, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, raised a team of detectives led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi, to arrest the culprit.

The suspect told newsmen he spent the money he got in hotels on his girlfriends in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Haruna said the suspect is being investigated for alleged “impersonation, character defamation and fraud,” after which he will be charged to court.

Delighted with news of arrest of his impersonator, Ahmed Musa -the Super Eagles Captain, visited the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, to appreciate his efforts in crime fighting.