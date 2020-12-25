Three suspects have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for the murder of a trader in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of the state. The suspects allegedly robbed, gang-raped and then murdered their victim on her way to the market.

It was gathered that the three suspects accosted the woman and dispossessed her of the sum of N30,000 before dragging her into a nearby bush, where they took turns to rape and later left her with life threatening injuries.

According to a vigilante group in the area, some persons who were on the farm heard the woman screaming but could not find her when they got to the scene because the suspects had dragged her further into the bush.

What gave out the suspects was a shirt belonging to a member of the village, which was found in the area where the incident took place.

The source disclosed that owner of the shirt was later identified to be one Destiny Osa, who was subsequently arrested by the locals and handed over to men of the Ugo Police Division, who in turn handed him over to men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime unit of the command.

When contacted, Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident but said no one had come for the body of the deceased.

Nwabuzor advised anyone whose family member left home since Saturday, December 19 to Evbuosa, around Obozogbe in Orhiomwon Local Government Area and had not returned home to contact the police.

