The Police Command in Sokoto State says it has neutralised two bandits in the vicinity of Yabo Sanyinna forest while preparing to carry out an operation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, made the disclosure on Friday while briefing newsmen in Sokoto.

Kaoje said that the bandits were preparing for their usual operation when the police received a distress call on their preparations.

He said: “On 04/12/2020 at 00:05 hrs, a team of operatives attached to SCID Sokoto received a distress call that around Yabo Sanyinna forest, some armed bandits were preparing to execute an operation.

“Operatives swiftly proceeded to the area; on reaching the bush, the bandits wearing military camouflage uniform opened fire and a gun duel ensued.

“This led to two of the bandits being neutralised while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

He said AK 49 rifles and rounds of live ammunition were recovered while investigation was in progress.

The commissioner also said that the command arrested seven suspected armed robbers who attacked a house in Birnin Kebbi and demanded N25 million from the owner of the house while armed with pistols and machetes.

The commissioner further said two suspected kidnappers were arrested by members of a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

He, however, said one of the suspects later died in a hospital.

