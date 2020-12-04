On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) got into trouble–for the umpteenth time. The police force’s Twitter account had shared a photo of crime suspects, with an array of weapons and bullets cleverly placed on a table for effect. It wasn’t long before social media users labelled the picture as photoshopped and an attempt by the dodgy police force to deceive the public and frame up innocent persons. The police force has now explained that the pictures were not falsified, but “were taken separately and merged into one screen for seamless understanding of the story line.”

