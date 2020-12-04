In a bid to have free, fair and credible bye-elections into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency, Lagos State House of Assembly seats, the Lagos State Police Command has declared restriction of movement between 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday, December 5 2020.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made the declaration on Thursday while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Lagos State.

The election monitoring team, which comprises two Commissioners of Police, some Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers, led by the Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters, CP Kola Okunola, reported to Lagos State Command today 3rd December 2020, in preparation for the deployment and monitoring of police personnel and other security agents detailed for the election duties.

The command has deployed a reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security at the one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-eight (1,928) polling units in the areas.

The police commissioner reiterated that there will not be vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the affected local government areas during the elections, except those on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers.

The affected local government areas for the two legislative seats include Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe and Somolu.

The police boss warned the electorate and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules and provisions of the Electoral Acts 2010.

He also warned that no police aides or security agents will be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalities (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections last, noting that any security aides violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

Odumosu assured the general public of safety and smooth conduct of the elections. He reaffirmed the commitment of the police to achieving free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in the affected local government areas.

