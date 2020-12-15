The police in Bayelsa State have arrested the suspects behind the attack which was recently carried out on the residence of the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mike Okoli stated this while addressing journalists in Yenogoa, the state capital.

Gunmen had earlier in November attacked the residence of former Governor in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

A police inspector was killed while he was trying to repel the attack.

The police commissioner said following the attack, “We have been following the case diligently. I am happy to inform you that at the moment, five suspects connected to that incident are in our net.”

He added that the suspects confessed that they planned the attack.

Also, many other suspects were paraded for carrying out nefarious activities in the state. Large quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemps, bag containing 200 live cartridges were also retrieved from the suspects.