By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Commissioner (CP) Joseph Mukan on Thursday paraded four persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He also paraded two kidnappers, who allegedly abducted an official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at his home in Ada-George, Obio Akpor Local Government, last week.

The suspects: Ugochukwu Abaziem, Chinedu Ureabu, Sunny Vincent and Onyekachi Sylvester (IPOB members); and Godspower Saturday and David Simeon were paraded for alleged kidnapping.

The CP said the suspected Biafra agitators were arrested at Iriebe, Obio/Akpor, near Oyibo.

Mukan alleged that the men were part of those who hijacked EndSARS protest in the state, unleashed mayhem on security men and burnt down their stations.

But the suspects denied involvement in IPOB agitation.

They said they were not involved in the torching of police stations.

“We were framed up,” the suspects alleged.

One of them, Vincent, said the police arrested him while he was doing early morning walk/jogging.

The police commissioner has assured residents of a hitch-free Yuletide, but warned against the use of fireworks and crackers. He urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against the use of fireworks during the festivities.