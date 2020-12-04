The Rivers State Police Command has paraded three suspects in connection with the recent attack on the Universal Christian Church in Diobu.

The church belonging to the father of Governor Nyesom Wike was attacked in the early hours of November the 29th.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, the suspects who admit complicity to the crime also confessed to being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

READ ALSO: Three Suspected IPOB Members Arrested As Explosion Hits Wike Father’s Church

The suspects, Progress Onwudinjo (37) from Etche in Rivers State; Apuru Victor (23) and John Okorie (38) from Ebonyi and Abia states respectively also made confessional statements to journalists on their involvement in the attack.

Mr Mukan said the suspects will be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law while investigations are ongoing to bring their sponsors to book.