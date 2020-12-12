By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Lagos Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of socialite, Dapo Ojaro, spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Saturday morning.

Ojora, an in-law to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, allegedly shot himself on the head Friday evening at his Lagos residence.

The news of his alleged suicide generated controversy on social media with conspiracy theorists at the centre of it.

Warning against speculations, Adejobi said circumstances surrounding his death were being investigated.

“The Lagos State Police Command, therefore, urges the public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to unravel the cause of his death is concluded and the findings made public.

“The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round in the media. These are not only unfounded and baseless but could jeopardise police investigation on Dapo’s death.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of the deceased, assures that police expert in the Homicide Section of the command’s State CID will do the needful on the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerians who are friends of the deceased’s family also took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to mourn the Polo Buff.

Among them was business mogul, Atedo Peterside who wrote: “My good friend Dapo Ojora passed on yesterday. Rather than simply comforting his children, spouse, and family, I am disgusted that some are seeking to apportion blame. Death is a very complex subject. Can we please just condole and support them at this difficult time?”