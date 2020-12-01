• Lawmaker rescues robbery suspect from being lynched in Delta



The Nigeria Police Force has rearrested four persons who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State during the #EndSARS protest.







The suspects, who were arrested during a robbery and car snatching incident in Kaduna State, confirmed that they were part of the over 1,000 prisoners who escaped from different correctional facilities in Edo.







The suspects are Adebayo Opeyemi, Onos Benjamin, Peter Felix, and Alhaji Hudu Musa.







Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, while parading the suspects in Abuja, explained that Opeyemi, a dismissed military personnel, escaped and joined the group to form a new team.







Benjamin, who was on death row and awaiting execution, admitted to have snatched a car 30 minutes after escaping from prison. According to him, he snatched the car so that he could get out of Edo. He later sold the car to a contact in Niger Republic.







For Musa, the force spokesman said he specialises in selling stolen cars to border communities and had nine months left off his prison term before he escaped.







Mba explained that the four escapees had formed a dangerous gang that started off where they stopped in crime before their convictions.







While calling on the public to report escapees found in their environment, the FPRO warned that they could pose a threat to the community, the court witnesses, judges and even police officers, who played important roles in their convictions.

MEANWHILE, angry youths in Aghor, Ika South local government area of Delta State have beaten and macheted 22-year-old Junior Osareme for allegedly burgling a phone shop.







The suspect and two others now at large, were alleged to have attempted stealing a phone at the shop located along Obi Ikenchuku road, Agbor around 1:00a.m on Sunday.







It was gathered that the suspect narrowly escaped death as he suffered deep machete cuts on his head and body from the mob, who were determined to end his life before rescue came his way.







According to a source, the suspect was handcuffed by the police and taken to a government-owned hospital in Agbor for treatment.

The member representing Ika South in the Delta State House of Assembly, Festus Chukwuyem Okoh, was said to have rescued the suspect from the youths who were about to set him ablaze.







The lawmaker condemned the suspect for his action, but advised him to thank God for sparing his life and desist from criminal acts with this second chance at life.







The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.