The police authorities in Lagos have recovered a stolen mace from the Ogun State House of Assembly, Abeokuta.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the mace was retrieved at Abule Ado area of the state by operatives attached to the Trade Fair Section.

“The police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command today Friday 11th December 2020, recovered the missing mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8.30 am,” the statement partly read.

“The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

“The mace had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly complex, Ogun State recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.”

The Lagos police boss also pledged to work with the Ogun State Police Command in the investigation into the incident that led to the recovery of the mace.

This comes 24 hours after some hoodlums broke into the Ogun Assembly complex and carted away the mace which the official symbol of authority.

Following the incident, the police cordoned the assembly building which is located a few metres away from the Governor’s Office complex.