By Bashir Bello

Policemen in Katsina State, on Monday, engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle, rescuing 13 kidnap victims, in Gatakawa village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the village on motorbikes.

The spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident on Monday evening, said the DPO Kankara Division, led ‘Operation Puff Adder’ to engage the bandits into a gun battle.

Isah said search parties are combing the area for injured bandits.

His words: “On Monday, at about 4a.m., DPO Kankara Division, led ‘Operation Puff Adder’ to Gatakawa village, based on a report that bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK-47 rifles, attacked the village, broke shops, stole food items and kidnapped 13 persons.

“Subsequently, the team engaged the bandits into a gun duel and dislodged the hoodlums.

“They also succeeded in rescuing all the kidnapped victims and recovered all the items stolen by the bandits.”

Ina related development, Isah said it succeeded in arresting an impostor, one Khamis Abdullah who disguised and dressed in Nigerian Air Force uniform, to defraud unsuspecting individuals of their monies and other belongings.

