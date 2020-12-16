Hands tied Photo: Getty image

Nigeria Police Command in Abia, on Tuesday, confirmed the rescue of two children allegedly stolen by child-traffickers who lured the children with biscuits and abducted them.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba, that they were still investigating and making contacts to find one of the child’s parents.

Ogbonna, therefore, urged parents whose male child was abducted to contact the command for verification and release.

He said that one of the two rescued children identified as Master Marvelous Monday had been released to his parents while the police were having difficulty identifying the second child’s parents.

The police spokesperson noted that the child, who could not say his name or address of his parents because he was tender, still remained with the police while the search for his parents continued.

He said that the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) of the Police Command under SP Johnbull Obioguru rescued the children from those who bought them in Lagos State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State respectively.

“Last Wednesday, we paraded five suspects involved in child trafficking after two children were reported stolen but we were at the verge of getting to the person in custody of those children before the parading.

`However, some days later, the police rescued two children from those who bought them.

“One of the two was stolen from Abayi-Umuocham in Aba who has been handed over to his parents but one of the reported abducted children is yet to be found.

“But another child was recovered whose parents have not been identified because the child is tender and could not give any meaningful information to help locate his parents.

“We are trying to find out whose child the one with us is and so we are asking anybody whose child is stolen to contact Abia State Police Command to know if the child is his and to claim him,” he said.

Ogbonna also urged parents to be cautious about leaving their children to others or letting them move out of their sight to avoid being abducted.