By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued three of the four policemen abducted by hoodlums in Aba Tuntun village, Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The four officers were waylaid on Friday by hoodlums who also shot the Divisional Police Officer in the arm before abducting them.

But three of the officers have so far been rescued while one, a Constable, was still being held in an unknown location at press time on Saturday.

Three persons have also been arrested by the Police in connection with the attack and abduction even as efforts were intensified to trace the whereabouts of the Constable and rescue him, according to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told The Nation on Saturday that a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer had disarmed some hoodlums following a petition by the Baale (traditional ruler) of Aba Tutun village that some hoodlums were illegally arming themselves with firearms and using same to terrorise the villagers.

The police spokesman said the team, acting on the complaint, conducted a search on the village, arrested some suspects and recovered single-barrel guns, 16 Dane guns and 16 live cartridges from the hoodlums.

But while leaving the village with the suspects, their sympathisers ambushed the police team, attacked the officers and abducted four of the over a dozen policemen that went for the operation.

He added that the DPO that led the team was shot in the process.