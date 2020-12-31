The police in Ogun State has said its suspects that there is an atom of foul play in the story of an ex-student of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area who recently committed suicide.

The deceased whose name was given as Nonso graduated with a National Diploma certificate in Business Administration from the institution.

It alleged that the motive behind Nonso committing suicide was because he was dumped by his girlfriend.

However, speaking to The Punch on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying that the police suspects a foul play as preliminary investigations showed that he might have been murdered.

Oyeyemi said, “The case was reported in Igbesa but, we are not ruling it is suicide.

“We are suspecting a foul play; we have every reason to believe it can be a case of murder but, we are still investigating.

“When the guy died, his door was locked; the people who found his dead body forced the door opened, his key was found on the table.

“Various investigations on suicide have shown that the victims usually lock the door and leave the key at the back of the door.

“The SIM card of his phone has also been removed and taken away; so we suspected a foul play and that is why the corpse is still in the mortuary now for autopsy. Investigations have commenced and we hope to unravel the mystery behind the death of that young man.”

Like this: Like Loading...