Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and a Vigilante group in the wee hours of Sunday engaged some bandits in a gun duel and rescued 84 Islamic school students abducted in Mahuta community of Dandume Local Government area of Katsina State, Nigeria.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that armed men, at about 11:00 pm on Saturday night, intercepted Islamic school children returning from a Maulud Nabiyyi (Prophet Mohammad’s birthday) celebration in Unguwar Al-Kasim and abducted many of them in Mahuta B Ward in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the rescue of the 84 children and 12 cows, Isah Gambo, Katsina State Police Command Spokesperson, said:

“A distress call was received by the DPO in Dandume that some Islamiyyah students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of Katsina state, numbering about 80 were abducted”.

He added that the DPO in charge of Funtua led operation Puff Adder, Sharan Daji, and Vigilante group in the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel before they escaped into the forest.

“The team succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the 84 abducted victims and recovered all the 12 rustled cows.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies. An investigation is ongoing,” Gambo added.

