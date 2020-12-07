By: Nsa Gill, Calabar

The Police Command in Cross River State on Monday issued a public notice warning to the general public about plans by some unscrupulous individuals or groups of persons to embark on another destructive and fierce #ENDSARS protest.

The public notice signed by DSP Irene Ugbo, Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command noted that the Command has actionable intelligence that certain individuals or groups have concluded plans to entice innocent Citizens, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence Monday 7th December 2020 at strategic locations in the State.

The police Command further reiterated that the memories of the Government of Cross River State, private entrepreneurs, and security families is still fresh and laments in losses recorded on the occasion of the recent #ENDSARS protesters which was highly destructive and condemned.

It’s cautioned those who might want to hide under #ENDSARS protest to spark another catastrophic impact with intent to cause chaos in the state, to refrain from such unprofitable evil venture as the Police and other security agencies will not fold their hands while individuals or groups mastermind violence on innocent ones in the state.

The Police release equally asked parents and guardians to caution and discourage their Children/wards from being used for any act, gathering, or protest capable of causing mayhem in the state.

The Command enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses as any attempt to sabotage, truncate, or cause a breach of peace in the state will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the joined security operation in the state, named Operation Okpakwu has been deployed in strategic locations across the State.