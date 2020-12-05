By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja & Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday applied to withdraw the suit it filed to stop various panels probing allegations of rights abuses and other acts of impunity by police officials, particularly men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020 was filed on November 9, 2020 by the NPF, through its lawyer, O. M. Atoyebi (SAN).

The notice of discontinuance filed on Friday by a lawyer to the NPF, Festus Ibude, reads: “Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants.”

Listed as defendants in the case include the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the attorneys-general of the states and chairmen of the panels set up by the states.

The police had, in the case assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo, argued that the decision by governors to set up panels of inquiry to investigate activities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and their officials in the conduct of their statutory duties violate Section 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Constitution and Section 21 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act.

It is of the view that by the provisions of 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Constitution the Federal Government of Nigeria has exclusive power to “organise, control and administer the Nigeria Police Force.”

The plaintiff raised three questions for the court’s determination. It also sought four main reliefs.

One of the prayers is a declaration that having regard to the provisions of Section a14 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Federal Government of Nigeria has the exclusive power to organise, control and administer the Nigeria Police Force.

Other reliefs sought by the plaintiff are:

A declaration that the establishment of panel of inquiries by the governors of the various states of the Federation of Nigeria, to inquire into the activities of the Nigeria Police Force in relation to the discharge of her statutory duties is a gross violation of the provisions of Section 241 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First schedule, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 21 of the tribunals of inquiry Act, Cap.T21, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

A declaration that having regard to the circumstances of this case, the attitude of the governors of the various states of the Federation of Nigeria in this case is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd to 38th defendants (the attorneys-general of the 36 states) from making or conducting any investigations, sittings and inquiries and/or from making or conducting any further investigations, sittings and inquiries in respect of matters affecting the Nigeria Police Force, and or further setting up any panel of inquiry in any state whatsoever in the country.

In a separate statement on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said Police Inspector General Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the immediate discontinuation and withdrawal of the suit.

The withdrawal order, he said, was sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit.

He said: “The IGP reassures citizens that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a ‘brick-wall’ to the ongoing reform processes of the Force.”