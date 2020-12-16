A policeman on Tuesday night killed a commercial motorcyclist in Igboukwu town, Anambra State.

The killing led to the razing of the police station in the community by an angry mob.

A source said the motorcyclist was killed by the policeman when he resisted an attempt by them to extort him.

The source gave the name of the slain motorcyclist as Eberechukwu.

Hé said the protest led to the disruption of the Nkwo market day which usually attracts a lot of traders from within and outside the state

“On every Nkwo Market Day, Igboukwu Town pays host to several visitors from far and wide,” he said. “But today’s Nkwo market was different. It was partly disrupted by young people protesting the murder of an Okada rider, EbereChukwu by name. He’s from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

“EbereChukwu was murdered last night by policemen stationed at the Igboukwu Police Station. The policemen had wanted to extort money from EbereChukwu, and in the ensuing altercation, he was shot dead by the police who fled and abandoned his corpse there.” the source said

The source said protesting youths set the police station on fire and blocked the major roads, thereby disrupting the Nkwo market.

He said the late Eberechukwu’s wife had just given birth and the deceased was also planning the burial of his late father.

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to verify these claims.

It was gathered that the corpse of the victim was taken to the General Hospital, Ekwulobia.

Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the commissioner of police in the state, John Abang, had ordered the arrest of the officer who killed the commercial motorcyclist while appealing for calm.

“On Tuesday about 10.30 pm, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9 pm in the State.

“The situation degenerated into chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and burning of the Igboukwu police station by angry youth.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and has ordered the detention of the policemen involved and full-scale investigation into the matter.

“The CP further appealed for calm and assured the public that justice would be done in the case, and the outcome of police investigation shall be made public in due course.”

The nation was recently brought down to its knees when youths protested police brutality under the banner of the EndSARS, a campaign in particular against the notorious brutal activities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, which has now been disbanded.

As an offshoot of the federal government’s plan to overhaul the police, it recently tasked states across the nation to set up judicial panels of enquiry into police harassment and brutality.

The panels, which are yet to complete their assignments across the states, have already unearthed numerous allegations of brutality levelled against the police by the citizens.