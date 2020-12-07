The Imo State police command yesterday said it has arrested and detained the three policemen linked with the gruesome murder of a citizen, Jude Oguzie, on Saturday. Oguzie, was attending a wedding when policemen at a checkpoint on Owerri-Orlu Road accosted him and killed him.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, the Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede, has ordered an investigation into the killing, wondering why the officers involved would go out of their rule of engagement to kill someone even when the issue of police brutality led to a nationwide protest some weeks ago.

“The Imo State Police Command has condemned the killing of one Jude Oguzie by operatives attached to the command on Saturday, December 5, along the Njaba-Owerri road. The CP wonders why the officers refused to adhere to rules guiding the use of firearms.

“The officers involved have, however, been identified, arrested and are presently in custody. The CP, while sympathising with family of the deceased, urged them to remain calm, as the command will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done. The command regrets the killing of the deceased under any guise, especially now that the force is doing everything within its powers to put an end to incidents of brutality and incivility to members of the public.”2

