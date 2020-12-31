Elo Edremoda, Warri

POLICE officers at Ekpan Police Division, Delta State Command, have allegedly assaulted a woman identified as Sonia Ovedje, giving her a bloody nose.

The Nation learnt that the incident occurred about 7pm on Jakpa Road in Uvwie Local Government.

A friend of the victim, narrating the incident on her Twitter handle, @ The 3fOREVA, said Sonia was returning home in a tricycle when the policemen stopped the keke for a routine stop-and-search.

She posted a picture of the victim with a bloody nose alongside one of the tweets.

Recounting the incident in some video clips watched by this reporter, Sonia said she was hit in the face with torchlight by one of the policemen.

Command spokesperson DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya insinuated that the matter might have been “settled”, a position the victim denied.

Onovwakpoyeya said further information should be obtained from the officer in charge of the case, through the victim.