At least three policemen, who at the moment are yet to be identified, have drowned in a river while on their to the Southern Ijaw Area of Bayelsa state for election duties.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020, ahead of the senatorial bye-elections, which held on today across two districts in the state, that is, Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial districts.

The deceased policemen were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when the boat capsized and they drowned in the river.

An officer who spoke to Vanguard anonymously said, “This is the hazard of the job. There was a boat mishap involving some of our colleagues on their way for election duty in Southern Ijaw. As speak with you three of the officers are missing.”

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. He said they were yet to ascertain the number of police officers involved.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, after casting his vote in his home country of Sampou, told newsmen that he was confident confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates will be victorious in the bye-elections.

Diri commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the smooth and peaceful elections.

