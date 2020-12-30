Sampson Unamka

I‘VE dedicated the whole of my music, to stand by the truth and always advise and talk to people. That’s why my relationship with a certain section of politicians gives me a listening ear,” were the words of famous fuji singer, Chief Wasiu Omogbolahan Ayinde, aka K1 De Ultimate at the maiden edition of ‘Fuji: A Opera’.

K1 stressed that he uses his music as a tool to speak out to both the government and the citizens of the country. He said “They (politicians) are ready to listen to me at any time. They (politicians) listen to my suggestion, and they let my suggestion work nicely for them. And anyone that does so, has something good at the end of the tunnel for them because I didn’t go to them for primary reasons of collecting money.

“So I got sincere with my suggestion to them every time and they do listen. Unfortunately, in every society, we have a good one and the bad one. My concern is do to people what is necessary, Nigerians don’t need too much from a politician. Somebody wants to leave work at 5 pm from Victoria Island and go to Mowe Ibafo and within a time travel of 30 minutes, you are back to forgetting that you’ve gone for work. So that is my concern. That’s why I want to advise the government, why there must be an effective railway system where it is not necessarily everybody must own a car and stuff. You can imagine somebody living in New Jersey and works in New York. So those are the things and we’re using it as we use it.”

‘Fuji: A Opera,’ a week-long program that focused on revitalising and reimagining the Fuji musical genre for a new audience, paraded a VIP preview of the exhibition doubled as a celebration of the life of Fuji Music’s legend, the late Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. The date coincided with the 10th year remembrance of the Fuji Icon.

A mural was unveiled in honour of Barrister’s legacy by the creator and executive producers of ‘Fuji: A Opera’ flanked by K1 De Ultimate and the President of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria, Sikiru Ayinde Agboola.

In furtherance, a special ‘Creator Award’ was presented to the family of the late hero and received by his eldest son, Rasak Balogun, and his two wives and children.

The grand finale of the ‘Fuji: A Opera’ ended with an invitation-only live music showcase that featured icons of the genre including Sule Matute, The SK Sensation Band, KS1 Malaika, Saheed Osupa, and the headliner act, K1 De Ultimate – on stage for one night only.

The stage was set for the right mood as the Fuji veterans treated the crème of corporate and social Nigeria to their signature sounds, rich vocals, and instrumental prowess. It was an evening of appreciation for the Fuji genre.

The evening ended with K1 De Ultimate ushering the Creator, Bobo Omotayo and executive producer, Tosin Ashafa onto the stage for a final sing along to his iconic crowd-pleaser ‘Omo Naija’.