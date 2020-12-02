The Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, from carrying out functions of the commission, The Sun is reporting.

The publication further reports that the court, by its interim order, also restrained the activities of Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Dr Joi Nunieh and others.

The court was also said to have further granted leave to the applicant, Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Governance (FAGG), to apply for judicial review for an order of mandamus compelling the Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to investigate the Minister of the Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio and members of the NDDC over allegations of a N3 billion contract fraud.

In his ruling, Justice Ahmed Mohammed also granted leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review of the power of President Muhammadu Buhari or Sen. Akpabio to appoint Prof Pondei, Dr Ojougboh and others in an interim capacity as members of the NDDC Board.

The orders were said to be contained in an enrolled order of the court dated November 5, 2020.

The order ruled that the members of the NDDC Board are restrained from performing the functions of the Board pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice which fixed for December 8.

However, from the look of things, the defendants are currently flouting the orders as they have been reporting to their offices daily, performing functions of the commission.

The plaintiff prayed the court to prevent the suspended from accessing the Commission’s offices and files as they could tamper with evidence which could be used by the ICPC, adding that the most senior civil servant or administrator in the Commission take over from Pondei.

Parties joined in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Dr Joi Nunieh, Mrs Caroline Nagbo, Cecilia Bukola Akintomide and the ICPC.

Like this: Like Loading...