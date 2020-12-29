By Yahuza Yahaya

Sir: Recent research conducted by UNICEF reveals that there is over 10 million out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria, many of whom are between the ages of five and fifteen. According to the research, northeastern part of the country which comprises Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states has the highest number of the population of out-of-school children.

Unguwan Makafi area of Bauchi local government, Dawaki ward to be specific, contributes in a large measure to the out-of-school population. With a population of over one thousand five hundred people, according to 2006 census, it is a remote area with virtually no infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, good road network and potable drinking water. In terms of human development, there is almost nothing to write home about. Most of the children, even adults in the area have no culture of personal hygiene, children roam the street in dirty clothes, without shoes. At a time when children in other areas prepare for school, children of Unguwan Makafi go out to guide beggars. Besides education being a key to success, it is also a process whereby an individual gets training and acquire experience. But in that community, the number of uneducated people exceeds those educated.

It is a known fact that any society that is educated is on the track of development; and for sure, that society must be quite different from a society that is uneducated. Poor school enrolment at Unguwan Makafi area is an issue that generates a number of problems that have made the community into one without focus. Due to the high level of illiteracy in the community, interactions between members of the community cannot be compared to what obtains between literate people. Morality, which is seen as the building block of any society or way in which responsible community is identified, is absent.

For aforementioned issues to be adequately addressed, there is need to make education a priority. Mobilization and involvement of stakeholders in addressing the problem is also necessary Moreover, the few schools in existence must be provided with learning facilities to make the environment conducive and friendly. Empowering women and vulnerable persons such as blind and low income earners will as well encourage enrolment.