Pop Stunna delivers entertaining visuals for his lucid track, titled ‘Cassanova’.

The eye-candy video for ‘Cassanova’ was shot in Colombia, directed by skilled cinematographer Frank Guevara, who gave the track a simple, yet attractive cinematic grasp.

The American-Nigerian is one of the most educated rappers in the Nigerian music industry. He holds a Master’s Degree, and his education always reflects in his lyrics, the way he delivers songs and constructs his lyrics confirms his authority as a wordsmith.

Pop Stunna has a unique style to his music. He mixes high energy bars on trap beats with catchy hooks. Drawing inspiration from Jay Z, Kanye West, Future, J Cole, Nina Simone and Nas, Pop Stunna builds his career on solid rock, without reservations, he is an artist Nigerians are proud of.

‘Cassanova’ is the first music video released from the US-based rapper’s self-titled debut EP, Pop Stunna. Since the release of the EP, the compilation has garnered impressive streams online with positive reviews from music critics and pundits.

Pop Stunna, despite residing abroad, blends his style to interest his Nigerian audience, while he also creatively mixes the foreign touches to suit his overseas listeners. The visuals for ‘Cassanova’, boasts of core hip-hop elegance and loads of fun scenes that will definitely please viewers.

The rapper again brings his A-game on this new flick. ‘Cassanova’ video is out on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

