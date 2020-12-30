Late Adams Amakel Eguvwese

By Paul Olayemi

A 42-year-old hairstylist, Adams Amakel Eguvwese has been shot dead in broad daylight as he sat outside his shop in Sapele, Delta State.

The victim popularly known as ’10 over 10′ (the name of his barbing shop), was sitting in the front of his saloon along New road by Otite road junction in Sapele at about 5:45 p.m on Tuesday evening. when the gunman shot him.

A source who simply gave his name as Nathaniel told Vanguard that the gunman came in a numberless blue toyota corolla car, “Adams was sitting outside his barbing saloon when the numberless blue Corolla came, a man holding a shotgun approached him and shot him, he (Adams) ran into the shop and the gunman went after him and shot him again at the entrance of his shop, before he got into the Corolla and drove away” he said in tears.

Adams was said to have been rushed to the Sapele Central hospital where he gave up the ghost

However another source who claimed to be at the scene craving anonymity, told Vanguard that Adams was brought back to his shop after Sapele Central hospital refered him to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital in Oghara…”those who rescued him came back that there was no fuel in their vehicle and the crowd who had gathered at the scene of the incident had to raise cash for him, and because Adams has lost so much blood in the process, he could not make it” the motive for the killing was not immediately clear.

Vanguard News Nigeria