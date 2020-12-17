Popular Instagram model, Joselyn Cano, has reportedly died at the age of 29 after a botched butt-lift surgery in Colombia, Daily Mail reports.

The news of her death was announced by fellow model and Influencer Lira Mercer on Twitter yesterday Wednesday, 16 December.

She wrote: ”Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that’s wild.

The model popularly known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian is reported to have died on Monday, December 7.

A three-hour live stream of what is believed to be her funeral was shown on Youtube, which saw loved ones paying their respects to the young woman in a casket beside a large picture of her.

A short message on the stream read: ”Joselyn came into this world on Wednesday, March 14, 1990 and she passed into eternal life on Monday, December 07, 2020.

Cano’s death is yet to be confirmed by her family but many have been taking to social media to share emotional tributes following the heartbreaking news.

According to Joselyn’s LinkedIn bio, she resided in Newport Beach, California, and studied Microbiology at San Diego state university

She rose to stardom for creating content on social media and amassed a following of 12.8 million fans on Instagram with over 80k followers on Twitter, her last Instagram post is from December 7th.

This is reportedly the second time Cano has been to Colombia for a Brazilian butt lift surgery

Concerns have previously been raised by medical professionals about the risks associated with the procedure.

Complications occur when fat is accidentally injected into a patient’s vein and enters the bloodstream, forming clots.

