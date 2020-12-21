Editorial

That Apapa Ports need a trans-modal system of transportation is not in doubt. If anything, the chaotic traffic scenes created by articulated vehicles lining the major roads to the place, stretching in some cases for several kilometres, bear testimony to the need to do something about alternative transportation system to and fro the ports. Not only do such vehicles cause problems for other road users, they are also sources of environmental nuisance, accidents, in addition to shortening the lifespan of the roads.

That is why it beats our imagination that the original Lagos-Ibadan rail contract did not include a branch line into the ports complex. However, as they say, “better late than never.” But it is sad that when this anomaly was finally being rectified, with the ports now to enjoy railway facilities, all manner of challenges have been rearing their ugly heads.

The latest is the ruckus by The Netherlands-based firm, APMT, which has accused the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) handling the rail project of stalling its business by moving to site without giving ports stakeholders any prior notice. APMT is the largest container operator on the Apapa complex. It has accused the CCECC of moving to site at a peak period of clearing activities, arguing that this could hurt the nation’s economy.

It would appear the Dutch firm is not alone in this.

The President of Nigerian Importers Integrity Association (NIIA), Godwin Onyekazi , though acknowledged the salutary effects of the rail project, is also nonetheless worried that “This is the peak season for importation. More goods are coming into the country and disruption will mean these goods will be stranded at the ports and will in the end attract additional demurrage.”

NPA officials have however debunked this claim, saying the Dutch firm has always been involved in matters concerning the rail project at the ports.

For sure, this is not the time for unnecessary disagreement on this matter. We have come a long way and the only option we have is to press forward. Individuals and corporate citizens who have been at the receiving end of the traffic snarl occasioned by the ports activities in Apapa have told all manner of heartrending stories. Drivers of some of the articulated vehicles sleep on the road while awaiting their turns to move into the ports to load, and do virtually everything, including converting portions of the road to toilets and bathrooms.

All of these would become a thing of the past when the ports are linked by rail. Rail operations will remove many trucks from the road and improve environmental standards. Lagos District Manager of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC)., Jerry Oche, gave a clearer insight into what this means for the ports: “A train is made up of 19 wagons and each of the wagons can take one 40feet or two 20feet containers. So, if we are doing 40feet, that is 19 trucks off the road and if it is 20feet, that is 38 trucks off the road per trip.” We can only imagine the multiplier effect when rail services commence fully at the ports.

Lagos Port is the biggest port in the country; it is also one of its honey pots. Indeed, a substantial amount of the N1.1 trillion revenue obtained from Customs and Excise duties in 2018 from importation was obtained from the several ports in Nigeria, and Apapa Wharf is estimated to have contributed at least 50 per cent of the revenue. But, its revenue spinning capability notwithstanding, we cannot continue to look on while things deteriorate at the ports. As a matter of fact, the ports can only do better with railway services in and out of them. Whatever we are losing under the current arrangement of lack of railway infrastructure at the ports far outweighs whatever we will lose by removing the structures and other bottlenecks on our path to our dream inter-modal transportation at the ports.