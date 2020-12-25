Our Reporter

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID -19 said on Thursday that positive cases rose by 100 per cent in the last seven days.

It accused passengers arriving in the country of spreading the virus.

The PTF said in the past week, out of 20,208 inbound passengers, 270 tested positive.

It explained that only about 60 per cent of those due for testing presented themselves to be tested.

Speaking during the PTF’s briefing, Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said: “The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to climb, giving cause for worry. On 23rd December, 2020, we recorded 1,133 confirmed cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 80, 922 from 912,114 samples tested. 1236 people have lost their lives to the disease.

“We are also recording an increase in the number of passengers coming into the country. Last week, the number of inbound passengers increased to 20,208 against 15,805 the previous week. 270 passengers tested positive after seven days against 129 the week before. This represents more than 100 per cent increase from the previous week.

“Our record shows that only about 60 per cent of those due for testing presented themselves for test. The implication of this is that many who have the virus could spread it in the community without knowing it.

“I call on all those who arrived the country to isolate and present themselves for test on the seventh day. You will be saving a lot of lives. The life you save may be that of your own loved one.”

Represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, he added: “We held a strategic review workshop on the 21st and 22nd December, 2020 to review activities and reports of supportive supervision as part of our response to strengthen case management of COVID-19 cases. We shall ensure standards are maintained in the operations and activities at Isolation centres including training, logistics & supplies and data management.

“In addition, a robust coordination meeting held on Thursday 23rd December, 2020 with CEOs of the Federal Tertiary Hospitals and the Team Leads for the states Isolation centres in attendance as part of efforts to ensure coordination in the management of cases in all the isolation centers across the country.”