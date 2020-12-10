WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 03: First Lady Melania Trump attends an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the East Room of the White House on September 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. The First Lady hosted a round table event with people who are recovering from substance use and mental health issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

With US president Donald Trump refusing to concede in the recently concluded presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, first lady Melania Trump wants to go home, CNN reports.

According to reports, while Melania publicly agrees with the US President’s sentiment, the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation for post-white house life.

“She just wants to go home said a source familiar with Melania’s, adding that it might not go over well if the soon-to-be-former President announces his bid to clinch the white house again in 2024.

The American media outlet reported that while there are presidential perks for the outgoing commander in chief, budgets to set up an official office and staff and cover some travel costs, there is nothing from the government for any first lady except a paltry $20,000-a-year pension which is paid out only if her husband dies.

Melania Trump is focused on her legacy and she is considering a book though it would not be a memoir but is toying with the idea of writing a photo-centric book.

“Mrs Trump is focused on her role as the first lady, on Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the white house by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion. She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated rose garden, her office just revealed this year’s christmas decoration and her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States, the first lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said.

A source said that Melania Trump is now focused on Mar-a-Lago ensuring a smooth transition out of Washington for herself and her 14-year-old-son Barron. The source further said that the first lady is already overseeing shipments of personal items to Mar-a-Lago from both the white house and her Trump tower penthouse in New York City.

