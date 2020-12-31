Nigerian-American actor and singer, Rotimi Akinosho has announced that he has engaged his Tanzanian lover, Vanessa Mdee.

The 32-year-old who is also a model took to his Instagram page on Thursday to break the news and shared a short video of his fiancee showing off the engagement ring.

“She said yes! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving God’s abundance.

“Fast forward… You… you make me such a better man.. I’m in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everything that you deserve. Nakupenda,” he wrote.

On her part, Mdee shared the same video and accompanied it with a lengthy caption wherein she described Rotimi as one who “saved my life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by God could.”

“The answer is yes! yes to my best friend, yes to my soulmate, yes to the love of my life. Over and over and over again in every lifetime. How you located me in this time and loved me in ways only you could is a testament to God’s divine order of things and favor and grace. And suddenly it all makes sense. New initials V.A,” she wrote.

Rotimi had made their relationship public in 2019 after sharing a loved-up photo of himself and Mdee.

The singer made his way into acting with the role of Darius Morrison, a drug dealer in the movie ‘Boss’. He has also starred in other films like ‘Power’, ‘Divergent’, ‘Black Nativity’ and ‘Battle Creek’.

50 Cent, an American rapper, signed Rotimi to G-Unit Records, his music label, in 2015. He later released ‘Jeep Music Vol.1’, his debut EP, in 2017.

Rotimi isn’t the only star that got engaged in 2020. Several other Nigerian entertainers decided to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement. Some of them include:

Adedamola Adewale and Abdulgafar Abiola: Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, more popularly known as Adeherself went off the market when instagram skit maker, Abdulgafar Abiola, more popularly known as Cute Abiola engaged her on Boxing day.





Rita Dominic: The Nollywood actress and producer on Boxing Day showed off her man, who is none other than Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper, one of the oldest newspaper publications in Nigeria. Rita not one to show off her relationships on social media did so because there are rumours she is now engaged to Fidelis and wedding bells will soon ring.





Runtown: The singer reportedly engaged Adut Akech, his Australian/Sudanese girlfriend who is a model, in July this year.





Debola Williams: A month ago, media personality and founder of Red Media Group popped the question to Kenny Daniel, daughter of former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel and she said YES! A few days ago, the couple held their introduction ceremony.