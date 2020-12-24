FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Christians to use this period of Christmas to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ and pray for continuous peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

The Speaker in his Christmas message on Thursday urged Christians to pray for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges facing her, especially the issue of insecurity.

He also urged Christians to use the period to pray for their leaders for God’s guidance.

He added that periods like this call for sober reflection and Christians must imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to all.

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians, irrespective of where they come from, “must work towards achieving the dreams of our founding fathers, who made a lot of sacrifices for us to be one.”

According to the Speaker, the year 2020 came with the COVID-19 challenge but with prayers and observance of the established protocols, “the country shall overcome it in the end.”