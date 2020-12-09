The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said preparations are on top gear for the 2023 general elections.

Prof. Yakubu spoke shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari administered the oath of office to him for a second term as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The oath-taking ceremony was performed before the commencement of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja.

The INEC boss who spoke to State House Correspondents after the swearing-in said the commission had shown tremendous improvement over the years in the conduct of elections in the country.

He added that INEC would work with the National Assembly to ensure the speedy passage of the electoral amendments in order to combat the current electoral challenges.

Prof. Yakubu noted: “We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

“The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework. This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.

“The preparations for 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest, we need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines. Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections.

“So from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly, so work begins in earnest and we have already started.”

