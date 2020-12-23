President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has alerted the public to a smear campaign in the works against Mr. President and his office by disgruntled political elements in the country.

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the disgruntled elements had been shopping for pliant online media that would serve as accomplices in their nefarious act.

READ ALSO: Presidency raises alarm over alleged smear campaign against Buhari

According to him, the game plan is to launch an orchestrated campaign of calumny in the days ahead, in which the president will be portrayed as not being in charge of the country.

He said already this narrative had started from a procured offshore medium by the instigators.

He said: “Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune (simplistic) and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.

“Nigerians are urged to be wary and discerning in what they consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilization, seeking ultimate political gains.’’

Adesina, however, reassured Nigerians that the president would continue to be focused and single-minded in his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, bringing change to different facets of our national life.

“This is already evident in infrastructure as seen in roads, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country. Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.

“The fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy also proceeds apace, and the Buhari Administration will not be distracted and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans,’’ he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria