Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, says the clamour for the sacking of service chiefs is ‘out of place’.

According to Punch, the president has the prerogative to appoint or sack any of the country’s service chiefs, adding that the president keeps the service chiefs as long as he is satisfied with their performance.

The Street Journal had earlier reported about the horrific killing of at least 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State last Saturday which sparked fresh calls for the sacking of the country’s service chiefs. Boko Haram were reported to have first tied up the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before slitting their throats.

Reacting to the call by several Nigerians who also want the president to rejig the country’s security architecture, Shehu said the decision to sack or retain any of the service chiefs is entirely the president’s.

According to Punch, the presidential spokesman said, “I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law of regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them. The buck stops at his table —with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time. It is entirely his own determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long.”

Shehu had said the farmers had no military clearance to be on the rice farms when the attack happened. His reaction was greeted by outrage on social media as many Nigerians lambasted him for blaming the dead.

Explaining further, Shehu said, “My suggestion in the earlier news report is that the military had not certified those areas as being free of landmines and terrorists’ intrusions. Whether there are processes for getting licences or commissions, it is not for me, the military is in a better position to describe those processes.”

Like this: Like Loading...