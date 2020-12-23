As Nigerians continue to lament the worsening security situation across the country, the presidency has alleged that some political opponents and enemies of of the government plan to sponsor smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement sent to newsrooms Wednesday evening said the planned smear campaign against Mr Buhari would be launched online with perpetrators portraying the president as not being in charge of the country.

He alleged that the narrative has already started from a procured offshore medium by the instigators.

“Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.”

Mr Adesina advised the citizens of the country to be wary of what they “consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilization, seeking ultimate political gains.”

Mr Adesina said his principal has performed well as the president of Nigeria with infrastructure development like “road, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country.Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.”

Despite the incessant killings, kidnap and reported cases of corruption under this administration, Mr Adesina said the fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy are ongoing.

“The Buhari Administration will not be distracted, and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans”, he stated.

Many Nigerians have questioned President Buhari’s handling of the security situation in the country as well as his handling of the economy. Mr Buhari has continued to retain the security chiefs in office despite the increased killings and kidnappings across Nigeria and despite admitting that their efforts at tackling the security situation were not enough.

Read Mr Adesina’s full statement below.

The general public is hereby alerted to a smear campaign in the works against Mr President and his office, by disgruntled political elements in the country, who have been shopping for pliant online media that will serve as accomplices in their nefarious act.

The game plan is to launch orchestrated campaign of calumny in the days ahead, in which President Muhammadu Buhari would be portrayed as not being in charge of the country, a narrative already started from a procured offshore medium by the instigators.

Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.

Nigerians are urged to be wary and discerning in what they consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilisation, seeking ultimate political gains.

President Buhari remains focused and single-minded in his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, bringing change to different facets of our national life. This is already evident in infrastructure as seen in roads, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country. Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.

The fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy also proceed apace, and the Buhari Administration will not be distracted, and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans.

Femi Adesina



Special Adviser to the President



(Media and Publicity)