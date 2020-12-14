The Presidency has moved to tackle the governor of Katsina State over claims that 333 boys were abducted from Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that Masari, in a statement released on Sunday, December 13, said that 333 boys were still missing after bandits attacked at the school.

In reaction to the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, however, told BBC Hausa Service that only 10 boys were abducted by the bandits.

The BBC Hausa Service quoted Mr Shehu as saying:

“The Government of Nigeria has said its security forces have surrounded the location where gunmen have kept schoolchildren abducted from a secondary school in Katsina State.

“Spokesman for the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, told the BBC only 10 children were remaining in the hands of the gunmen according to their colleagues who escaped from the gunmen. The number is below figures released by school authorities at the beginning. Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that following the abduction of the boys, parents and residents of the community took to the streets in protest, demanding the release of the students.

The protesters, chanting songs, were said to have gone around the school’s premises and some parts of the town with placards conveying various messages, among which are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

In a similar development, the Coalition of Northern Groups has threatened to mobilise students and youths to go on protest in Katsina state if the abducted students were not rescued on time.

The Coalition, through the chairman of the North-West zone of the group, Jamiu Aliyu, at a press conference in Katsina said:

“We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”

