Our Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabi’u Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Saleh, the District Head of Madobi.

Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The President said that “with the passing of Musa Saleh, we lost one of our oldest and finest traditional rulers in the country whose contributions to peace and unity cannot be forgotten even after his demise.”. He said that late Saleh was ”a man of impressive character whose humility and simplicity rank among his greatest virtues”.

Buhari extended his condolences to the Kano State Government and the Kano Emirate Council over the death of the district head.

”May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannah, amin,” the President prayed.