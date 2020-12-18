A screenshot taken on December 18, 2020, shows President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the abducted students in Kankara following their release by their captors.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the released students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

This comes about an hour after the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, made the announcement in a tweet.

The President who received the boys in company with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and some top Federal and state government officials, addressed them in Hausa language.

He thanked all those involved in the release of the students, especially the Federal and State governments, as well as the military.

President @MBuhari will receive the rescued students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara later this afternoon in Katsina. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 18, 2020

In his remarks, Governor Masari highlighted the efforts made which led to the release of the schoolboys, saying security should be the responsibility of all and not just of the government.

President Buhari met with the boys a day after they were released by their captors who abducted them from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara.

On Thursday evening, Channels Television reported that hundreds of the students had been released, and kept safe in Tsafe, a local government area in Zamfara State before they were brought back to Katsina State.

The total number of students brought back to Katsina was 344, Governor Masari confirmed.

Boko Haram terrorist group, which has carried out a series of attacks in the North East for more than a decade had claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Following the release of the students, the President’s aide insisted that the group has no connection with the abduction of the schoolboys.

Ahmad tweeted,