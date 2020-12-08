Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

• Addresses N’Assembly on insecurity Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commended the armed forces for swiftly restoring law and order in the states during the #EndSARS nationwide protests.

Opening the Chief of Army Staff’s yearly conference virtually at the State House, Abuja, he described 2020 as a very challenging year, citing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on almost every aspect of national life.

The President went on: “Despite this, I am pleased to note that the Army remained resolute in the discharge of its constitutional roles in keeping the wealth and welfare of our soldiers a priority.

“The Army’s support of civil authorities in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic is a case in point.

“Also, the peaceful elections conducted in Edo and Ondo states would not have been achieved without the high level of professionalism displayed by all security agencies, including the Army.”

Speaking further at the event, themed “Human Capacity Development In Sustaining Professionalism And Responsiveness Of The Nigerian Army In The Discharge Of Its Constitutional Roles,” Buhari launched a housing scheme for next of kin of military personnel killed in active service to sustain the military’s “unwavering commitment towards curtailing the activities of insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and other violent criminals through ongoing exercises and operations in different parts of the country.”

Notably, he said the Exercise SAHEL SANITY, launched a couple of months back in the North West to rid the Katsina-Zamfara corridor of marauding bandits, had recorded commendable progress.

“I have also been briefed about the tremendous successes that have been achieved by troops during the ongoing Operation FIRE BALL in the North East,” the Nigerian leader added.

BESIDES, the President, will on Thursday, address a joint session of the National Assembly on efforts by his government to address the sundry security challenges besetting the country.

His Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this yesterday via her official Twitter handle, @Laurestar.

The tweet read: “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

The House of Representatives had last week Tuesday invited the President regarding the issue in the wake of the recent killing of scores of rice farmers in Borno State.