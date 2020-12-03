US President Donald Trump is looking into granting pardons to his three eldest children, his son-in-law and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, New York Times reports.

Trump is said to be worried that Joe Biden’s eventual attorney general will come for Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Giuliani and has discussed with his advisers granting pre-emptive pardons that would shield them from federal charges.

Giuliani is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors for his role and the roles of two of his associates in trying to persuade Ukrainian government officials to help them dig up damaging information on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

What is clear is that presidential pardons only affect federal charges and sentences, those receiving presidential pardons are not shielded from state and local investigations and charges.

There is currently an investigation into Trump’s business by the Manhattan district attorney, which threatens to ensnare not only Trump but his daughter, Ivanka.

Pre-emptive presidential pardons have previously been granted in cases where the crime was clear but before the individual is charged.

There would be nothing illegal about Trump granting pardons to his family members. In 2001 just before leaving office, President Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger, who was convicted on federal drug charges.

Meanwhile, a report has it that the US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court.

US District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a “bribery-for-pardon” investigation.

About half of the 18-page document was blacked out, with the publicly available version providing few details of the alleged scheme, and naming none of the people potentially involved.

A Justice Department official said no government official is or was a target of the investigation.

The document said federal prosecutors in Washington said they had obtained evidence of a bribery scheme in which someone would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon.

