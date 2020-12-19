By Paul Ade-Adeleye

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated his birthday last week, and it must be weighed against keeping with global birthday traditions of enjoying certain liberties. Many would argue that the president did not need his birthday to take presidential liberties, for if anyone in Nigeria could lay claim to being master of their own self, captain of their own ship, and all other such self-determinist epigrams, it would be President Buhari. Fresh from laughing in the constitution’s face and standing up the National Assembly through the agency of his much maligned but trusty Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, he made his way to Daura, Katsina State, where he joined the state’s hapless indigenes to spectate as bandits put on a performance for the ages, even by their own infernal standards, in Kankara, Katsina. Thankfully, the boys are back home.

Nigerians would have thought the daring but easy kidnap in 2014 of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok under the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan, another president accused of taking more than one too many liberties, would be the last and worst of that sort of thing to happen. The former president was hanged, drawn and quartered by all for refusing to visit and condole the families of the missing girls over a hundred of which are missing till date while his wife, Dame Patience, was taken to the pillory for what many decried as dramatic lachrymosity. They argued that she would have done a world of good if she had quit sniffing for a minute to prevail on the president to fix national security.

Whether President Buhari took a cue from his predecessor or he was simply tardier cannot be established, but he toed the line of the former president and did not trouble himself much with the small matter of the missing students, save for his expression of shock by proxy at the unprecedented kidnap of over 300 schoolboys right under his nose. Why did he not visit Kankara when he was so near? Presidential liberties. Perhaps, to celebrate his birthday, he declared four land borders open after keeping all borders shut for reasons that have failed to win Nigerians over to that stifling policy. Although many will hiss and utter unprintable imprecations, no one will really complain. People have wanted those borders open from the moment they were shut. Presidential liberties have, however, done the trick and opened them up once more. Hey presto!

It would not be out of place to wonder if any legal machinery exists to curb the desire of presidents to engage in such liberties and keep them in check. There are several, and they are vested in the legislative arm of government, which is constitutionally charged with oversight functions on the executive arm of government. A president who has openly described democracy as a hindrance to his government and reminisced on his days as a ruthless military ruler leaves no question about what type of leader he is. Nigerians cannot shake off the feeling that the president is running roughshod over the citizens, the judiciary and the legislature. Some would have sympathised with those saddled with the arduous tasks of defending the public image of these presidents, especially as one escaped Aso Villa panting and pointing as one who had seen a ghost forsooth he claimed spirits were at work there but, going by Femi Adeshina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president’s recent epistle, all is well. In his epistle, he dispelled any notions that his job meant he had to play the devil’s advocate, adding he would do it gratis, for to him the president was a top man and a legend who knew that it was only on special days he, the special adviser, donned agbada.

The North, like most of Nigeria, has also reconciled itself with the president’s liberties. Many of them have tried to help the Commander of the Armed Forces by advising him on security, but they feel he has not been listening — a discretion which is purely his constitutional liberty to take — so the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) last week washed its hands off giving any further advice to the president. President Buhari appears to genuinely believe that the entire country is against him and only keen to see his downfall. He is, in that regard, farther from the truth than he is from overseeing the development of a Nigerian COVID-19 vaccine. Hardly was any presidential election celebrated with so much hope as his 2015 electoral victory. Maybe if he did away with taking all those liberties and gave democracy a fairer chance, he would feel the love of Nigerians once again. Happy belated birthday, Mr President.

Not satisfied with the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, fell upon the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor at a book launch last week, gloating over his treatment of the outspoken Mr Sanusi. Talking about his vanquished foe, he purred with great satisfaction that the former emir was given the “Jonathan treatment”.

He said, “Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him…. When I became governor, (that’s why you will laugh), I said yes, the Jonathan medicine is an important medicine. That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, but that medicine would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and for the same patient. So I took my Jonathan medicine and decided to save the system, to save the institution, and I applied it effectively. So, Jonathan and I are on the same page. Actually, I have no regrets.”

No one can begrudge Governor Ganduje for having an altercation with any person of his fancy; disputes are natural. His public outburst on the issue, however, did more damage than he realises. Where his score with Mr Sanusi may be valid, he had the option to match the pristineness of his foe and perhaps trump it with more discretion, which would have been the better part of valour. He had the upper legal hand and what may or may not be valid reason to dethrone the former emir, so why did he not measure his words and convince the public? Why was he abrasive, aiming a coordinated series of jabs below the royal belt of his dethroned foe.

It is said that a bad sportsman gloats over victory to their opponent’s face. Although politics and the business of power-broking is not a sport, the same principles apply. Governor Ganduje may wish to ponder that at the end of his tenure, he will return to being a civilian, like the former CBN governor, albeit one with a brawnier curriculum vitae and perhaps a little more influence. But the same civil rights will apply, and, CV aside, he must hope to possess a great level of integrity in the eyes of the public. This should be the governor’s focus, for power is fickle but legacies last forever. His narratives and indiscretions only portray the former emir as a martyr slain by controversial officials who could not stomach a few home truths, regardless of whether they were uttered by a saint or otherwise. Dr Jonathan has moved on from the affair; perhaps Governor Ganduje should do so too and concern himself with ridding his public image of the many accusations that have been levelled against him and his exuberant Hisbah corps.