The Justice Department is investigating a possible secret scheme involving a bribe in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed on Tuesday, 1 December, BBC reports.

The 18-page court opinion is heavily confidential and the names of the individuals under investigation are blacked out, as is the identity of the person to be pardoned under the alleged plan.

The federal court order signed by Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington is dated August 28, it stems from her review of a government request to access certain communications believed to document a secret lobbying scheme and related bribery for pardon scheme.

The filing says a government filter team was sorting through more than 50 digital devices such as iPhones and laptops as part of an investigation when they came across emails pointing to the two alleged schemes.

The document for the secret lobbying scheme allegedly involved two individuals whose names are confidential, who lobbied a senior white house official to try to secure clemency for a third individual whose name is blacked out.

The related bribery conspiracy allegedly involved the offer of a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence for an individual whose identity is redacted.

A Justice Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity said; “no government official was or is currently a subject or target of the investigation disclosed in this filing.

The fight over the communications revolved around whether the emails were covered by an attorney-client privilege which would shield them from the government.

Howell ultimately found that the emails were not privileged materials because each of the emails in question was sent to an individual who is not a lawyer.

“The attorney-client privilege applies only when the participants in the communication are the client and the client’s attorney must be a member of the bar, Howell wrote.

In a tweet on Tuesday, President Trump reacted to the investigation and said it was fake news.

